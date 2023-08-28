Cherelle Parker calls upcoming ‘Latino Town Hall’ a fake as David Oh plans to participate

Cherelle Parker, the Democratic nominee for mayor in Philadelphia, cried foul Monday after a flier circulated online that claimed she was participating in a “Latino Town Hall” Wednesday evening.

Parker, who has not agreed to any debates or joint appearances with Republican nominee David Oh, said in a news release that her campaign “received no formal invitation or communication regarding the town hall” from the organizers.

Instead, Parker said she first learned about the event when Phillip Fisher Jr., the Republican leader of the 42nd Ward, emailed a copy of the town hall flier to her campaign Saturday. Fisher said he emailed the campaign because he heard Parker hadn’t responded.

Parker’s campaign branded the event Republican “political dirty trick” and said it was “meant to deceive and mislead voters for political gain.”

Oh, who has been pressing Parker for debates, got a chuckle out of it all. He posted a version of the flier on social media Saturday, adding that he heard Parker had not responded about the event.

“It’s kind of funny because nobody can get in touch with the Cherelle Parker campaign,” Oh told Clout. “They don’t respond to anyone. But all of the sudden because this little podcast-radio program is moving forward there is this whirlwind of activity.”

The flier said the event will be held at a North Philadelphia location and live-streamed over the internet.

Fisher told Clout the event developed “organically” in discussions with several organizations. He could not say who, if anyone, contacted Parker’s campaign before he did.

“It was a lot of group chats,” he said. “There was never one sole person who said ‘I’m organizing this event.’”

Oh and Fisher said they dealt with Olga Renteria of Philatinos Media, which has been circulating a flyer on social media about sponsoring the event. Renteria did not respond to requests for comment.

