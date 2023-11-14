Republican AG group backs York DA Dave Sunday after spat with State Sen. Craig Williams

A national Republican organization on Monday backed York County District Attorney Dave Sunday for state attorney general after a nasty fight recently with a would-be contender, State Sen. Craig Williams.

The Republican Attorneys General Association, while endorsing Sunday, called Pennsylvania “an excellent opportunity to flip” the post next year.

Democrats have controlled the office since 2013.

“RAGA has demonstrated, through strategic and early investments of the last few election cycles, its ability to flip seats from blue to red,” Peter Bisbee, the group’s executive director, wrote in the endorsement.

Bisbee was incensed in late September when Williams, who represents parts of Delaware and Chester Counties, emailed Republican State Committee members ahead of the party’s fall meeting to describe his meeting with RAGA and confidence that the group would endorse him.

Bisbee wrote his own email to committee members, knocking Williams as “very moderate, unprincipled and opportunistic” while suggesting he had closed off a shot at an endorsement.

Williams chalked that up at the time to “Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. insiders — those who continue to lose elections.”

He told Clout on Monday he still plans to enter the race but had not heard about the RAGA endorsement.

Sunday, in a statement about the endorsement, said he and RAGA “share the common goal of protecting the Constitution, freedom, and ensuring opportunity for future generations.”

Four Democrats — State Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan, former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, and former Philadelphia top public defender Keir Bradford-Grey — are also seeking the office.

Staff Writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this report.

