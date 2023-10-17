Scott Perry spent big to raise money but cleared less than $2,000 in the last three months

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, the York County Republican who tried to toss all of Pennsylvania’s presidential votes in 2020, faces a financial dilemma as four Democrats seek to challenge his bid next year for a seventh term.

First, Perry cleared just under $1,900 in fundraising from July to September, after his expenditures were subtracted from his contributions, according to a campaign finance report filed Sunday.

Second, Perry spent half of the money he raised — nearly $166,000 — during those three months … on fundraising for his campaign.

“The vast majority of Congressman Perry’s fundraising expenditures were direct mail costs associated with increasing his fundraising reach,” Perry campaign spokesperson Matt Beynon told Clout.

Add to that, Perry spent $75,000 on legal fees in August and September, related to the federal probe of his involvement in former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Perry ended the quarter with $541,000 in the bank but also $106,000 in debt to his lawyers for that probe.

And he faces at least two Democrats who are fundraising at a fast clip.

Janelle Stelson, a longtime central Pennsylvania television news anchor who entered the Democratic primary for the 10th District seat earlier this month, said she raised more than $100,000 after announcing her campaign. Her first campaign finance report is due in January.

Mike O’Brien, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who announced his run in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6, raised nearly $155,000 and had nearly $137,000 in the bank at the end of September.

Shamaine Daniels, a Harrisburg City Council member who lost to Perry in the 2022 general election, had $15,500 in the bank at the end of September for her attempted rematch.

Rick Coplen, who lost last year’s Democratic primary to Daniels, is also running again. He had $5,309 in the bank at the end of September.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.