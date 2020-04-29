Welcome home Seth Williams!
Philadelphia’s former district attorney, last seen handcuffed and hauled out of a courtroom by U.S. Marshals to serve a five-year prison term for bribery, returned last week to finish his sentence under the supervision of a local residential reentry program.
Williams, incarcerated for most of the last three years in West Virginia, returns to the hometown where his once promising political career collapsed amid a series of personal scandals, federal charges and ethics inquiries in 2017.
He must have been a model prisoner. Though his term is not complete, federal inmates are eligible to have time shaved off for good behavior, with the final days served at a halfway house or under house arrest.
While the feds will keep an eye on Williams, he can go out to work and for certain recreational purposes. His term in custody is set to officially end Sept. 30.
The former top prosecutor’s release is not connected to a wider push by the Bureau of Prisons to thin their inmate populations to curb the spread of the coronavirus in federal lock-ups, his attorney Thomas F. Burke told Clout.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia didn’t immediately return requests for comment
“He’s doing well,” Burke said. “He’s reconnecting with his family. He even has some job prospects, which under normal circumstances he’d be able to pursue right now.”
At Williams’ 2017 sentencing, U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond verbally eviscerated the fallen prosecutor, calling him a “criminal” who “fed his face at the trough.”
By accepting gifts from businessmen seeking a leg-up in the courts and stealing money meant to cover his mother’s nursing home care, the judge said, Williams humiliated his employees and dumped his mom “like a sack of potatoes,” all to project a high-roller image to the “parasites [with whom he] surrounded himself.”
Williams may not have been a beneficiary of the Bureau of Prisons coronavirus release program, but one other Philadelphia politico’s fate still hangs in limbo.
Former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Herbert Vederman had been told he was going to be released Monday from prison in Otisville, N.Y. to house arrest in West Palm Beach, Fla., his lawyers said in court filings last week. But then the Bureau of Prisons reconsidered, prompting his lawyers to seek court intervention.
Vederman is serving a two-year sentence for charges related to gifts he gave former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, who is in the middle of his own 10-year federal sentence in a prison near Scranton.