These 2 Pennsylvania representatives voted against the debt ceiling bill

The House voted to suspend the debt ceiling Wednesday night, moving a plan to avert a major default on the nation’s debt one step closer to being ratified.

The bipartisan bill served as a significant test for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who worked with President Joe Biden to negotiate a bill that would pass and get sent to the Senate. It took concessions from both sides to move the 99-page bill to a place where passage could become reality.

On both sides of the closely divided House, the bill has received criticism, but passed 314-117, with 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans voting “yes.” Forty-six Democrats and 71 Republicans voted “no.”

Of the 17 representatives from Pennsylvania, two voted against the bill — one from each political party. The 15 others voted in favor.

Hard-line Republicans argued that spending cuts didn’t go far enough while 40 progressive Democrats opposed the bill, citing its new work requirements for older Americans and restrictions in the SNAP food aid program. As for Pennsylvania representatives, Rep. Scott Perry was the only Republican to vote against the bill, while Rep. Summer Lee was the only Democrat.

The bill’s 314 votes surpassed the threshold it needed by 96 votes.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a South Jersey Republican, was the only House member from New Jersey to vote against the bill.

So how did the votes fall for Pennsylvania representatives? Here’s the breakdown: