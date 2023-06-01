These 2 Pennsylvania representatives voted against the debt ceiling bill
How did U.S. representatives from Pennsylvania vote for the debt ceiling bill? Here's a breakdown.
The House voted to suspend the debt ceiling Wednesday night, moving a plan to avert a major default on the nation’s debt one step closer to being ratified.
The bipartisan bill served as a significant test for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who worked with President Joe Biden to negotiate a bill that would pass and get sent to the Senate. It took concessions from both sides to move the 99-page bill to a place where passage could become reality.
On both sides of the closely divided House, the bill has received criticism, but passed 314-117, with 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans voting “yes.” Forty-six Democrats and 71 Republicans voted “no.”
Of the 17 representatives from Pennsylvania, two voted against the bill — one from each political party. The 15 others voted in favor.
Hard-line Republicans argued that spending cuts didn’t go far enough while 40 progressive Democrats opposed the bill, citing its new work requirements for older Americans and restrictions in the SNAP food aid program. As for Pennsylvania representatives, Rep. Scott Perry was the only Republican to vote against the bill, while Rep. Summer Lee was the only Democrat.
The bill’s 314 votes surpassed the threshold it needed by 96 votes.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a South Jersey Republican, was the only House member from New Jersey to vote against the bill.
So how did the votes fall for Pennsylvania representatives? Here’s the breakdown:
1st District: Brian Fitzpatrick (R): Yes
2nd District: Brendan Boyle (D): Yes
3rd District: Dwight Evans (D): Yes
4th District: Madeleine Dean (D): Yes
5th District: Mary Gay Scanlon (D): Yes
6th District: Chrissy Houlahan (D): Yes
7th District: Susan Wild (D): Yes
8th District: Matt Cartwright (D): Yes
9th District: Dan Meuser (R): Yes
10th District: Scott Perry (R): No
11th District: Lloyd Smucker (R): Yes
12th District: Summer Lee (D): No
13th District: John Joyce (R): Yes
14th District: Guy Reschenthaler (R): Yes
15th District: Glenn Thompson (R): Yes
16th District: Mike Kelly (R): Yes
17th District: Chris Deluzio (D): Yes