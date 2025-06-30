U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans announces his retirement from Congress in 2027

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans announced Monday that he will not seek re-election to Congress, capping the end of a 45-year career in elected office and setting up a potentially heated primary to represent the Philadelphia seat in Congress.

Evans, 71, who suffered a stroke last year, said he is fully capable of serving the next year, but made the decision not to run again.

“Serving the people of Philadelphia has been the honor of my life,” Evans said in a statement. “And I remain in good health and fully capable of continuing to serve. After some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection, I have decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in 2026.”

Evans said he was “deeply proud” of a career in elected office.

“From revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, investments in infrastructure and education,” he said. “I cannot express the gratitude that I have for the trust that voters put in me as their voice in both state and federal office. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to serve as their advocate in government.”

The announcement sets up the potential for a crowded race to fill his seat in 2026.

Three sitting state lawmakers have already expressed interest/ including: State Sen. Sharif Street, the state Democratic Party Chair; and State Reps. Morgan Cephas and Chris Rabb. Street represents North Philadelphia, Cephas hails from West Philadelphia, and Rabb represents Mt. Airy and West Oak Lane.

Two others had already filed paperwork to run. They are Robin Toldens, a former city government employee and real estate agent, and Dave Oxman, a physician and associate professor of medicine at Thomas Jefferson University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.