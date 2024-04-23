U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans is cruising to a fifth term after defeating Tracey Gordon

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans has likely secured a fifth term in Congress, fending off a Democratic challenger Tuesday.

Evans overwhelmingly defeated former Philadelphia Register of Wills Tracey Gordon Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race for Evans at 8:14 p.m. No Republican is seeking to challenge him in November.

Advertisement

Evans, who represents most of Philadelphia west of Broad Street and parts of South Philadelphia, was the first Black representative to chair the House Appropriations Committee in 1990. In the GOP-controlled House of Representatives he now sits on the Ways and Means Committee which controls raising revenue and administering social programs including Medicare and Social Security.

He is a key ally of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and President Joe Biden.

Gordon, who lost reelection as register of wills due to several controversies, had argued Philadelphia needed a fresh face in Congress. She conducted a fairly limited campaign, making the case for her candidacy on Instagram but never establishing a campaign website.