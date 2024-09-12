Ben & Jerry’s ‘Scoop the Vote’ tour starts Monday in Philadelphia

MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group, has announced it is partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, the left-leaning ice cream brand, to launch a “Scoop the Vote” ice cream truck tour of presidential battleground states starting in Philadelphia Monday at 3 p.m. at Franklin Square.

The kick-off event, which coincides with the start of early voting in Pennsylvania, will feature free ice cream and an appearance by Ben & Jerry’s cofounders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.

As part of the tour, there will be an online raffle for “free, limited-edition, autographed pints of Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee.” People can also enter the raffle at the tour stops.

The coconut flavor is inspired by the meme that originated with a May 2023 speech Harris gave at the White House. Recalling something her mother would say, Harris explained: “She would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’” Harris went on to add, “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

MoveOn described Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee as “a coconut ice cream with a caramel ripple and confetti stars!”

Britt Jacovich, press secretary for MoveOn.org, said in an email that every pint of the very limited edition ice cream was handmade by Cohen and Greenfield and are autographed by both.

They have made 40 pints so far, and may make more, Jacovich said.

Anyone interested in the raffle can visit: https://campaigns.moveon.org/scoop-2024/

The get-out-the-vote tour will visit more than 20 cities. The other tour locations include Ann Arbor, Mich., Madison, Wi., Phoenix, Ariz., and Las Vegas, Nev.

The tour stops will also include appearances by elected officials, activists, and other “special guests.”

MoveOn said it also is collaborating with Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni’s Ice Creams, and Malai Ice Cream.