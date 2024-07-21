Biden dropped out of the race. How will Democrats pick a nominee?

Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race begins a process that has not occurred in American politics in more than five decades — the presidential nominee will be chosen by delegates to the Democratic National Convention without the result predetermined by a year of presidential primary votes.

The convention is scheduled to take place Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.

In a statement Sunday, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the party would provide details soon on next steps. But here’s what we know about how this process will go:

Do delegates still have to support Biden?

According to DNC rules, delegates are pledged to vote for the nominee their district chose in the primary election in “good conscience.” But Biden’s exit from the race changes dynamics, leaving delegates bound only to attempt to reflect the desires of the voters who chose them.

The vast majority of the 4,700 delegates are pledged to Biden. But just over two dozen are “uncommitted” following a protest movement against his administration’s policies in Israel over the summer.

Pennsylvania will send 159 delegates to the DNC. All of them were committed to Biden before his withdrawal.

Who did Biden endorse to replace him, and are they guaranteed the nomination?

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new nominee. But DNC rules do not allow him to pass his delegates onto her. And that endorsement does not guarantee another candidate won’t enter the race.

In a statement after Biden’s announcement, Harrison focused on the process and did not make a public show of support for Harris.

“In the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November,” Harrison said. “This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”

How will Democrats choose a new nominee?

According to DNC rules, any nominations for presidential candidates must be submitted by 6 p.m. the day before nomination votes are scheduled to take place.

Those nominations must be accompanied by a petition signed by at least 300 delegates, but no more than 600.

During the nomination day itself, each candidate would be allotted 20 minutes for the individuals nominating them to speak on their behalf before a public roll call vote.

Democrats had initially planned to hold a virtual nomination this month, but the party delayed that vote until at least August after pressure from congressional Democrats. The party could move forward with that process without Biden or it could wait until its convention begins in Chicago.

It’s possible Harris will be the only nominee. If there are others, a more extensive voting process will occur.

In order to be awarded the nomination, a candidate must have a majority of delegates. If no candidate has a majority of delegates, then a second vote will take place. That process will continue until one candidate has amassed a majority of votes.

The same process would repeat for a vice presidential candidate.

“Getting delegates to vote for you is not as simple as being the only person left in the room. You have to actually get to those delegates or get targets to those delegates and talk to them,” TJ Deluca, a DNC delegate from Delaware County, said in an interview last week.

Deluca said last week he expected there would be a lot of confusion at the convention, but also a lot of people ready and willing to step forward and help.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, has warned that Democrats’ efforts to replace Biden as the nominee could set off lawsuits, which some conservatives have threatened.

How would a vice presidential nominee be chosen?

The vice presidential nomination takes place in a separate vote at the convention than the president. Typically, the already-chosen vice president is ratified at the convention.

Harris could choose a potential running mate, but delegates are not bound to accept that choice at the convention.

Has this happened before?

Until the 1970s, presidential candidates were nominated in conventions. That changed after the brokered 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The Democratic Party changed its rules after that convention, requiring delegates to represent the presidential preferences of those voters who chose them.

This year’s convention will be the first test of the Democratic Party’s rules for picking a candidate during a convention since that change in 1972.

Deluca, the delegate, said the new rules were designed to be transparent and force candidates to campaign for the votes of DNC delegates.

“There are no smoke-filled back rooms anymore, and it’s not just because they banned smoking inside,” he said.

What will happen to Biden’s campaign money?

Campaign finance experts generally agree that if Harris is the nominee, she could take on Biden’s campaign chest since it was also set up in her name. His campaign recently reported $91 million cash on hand, and combined with allied Democratic campaign committees, he had access to more than $240 million.

Party accounts can still support the nominee if Democrats nominate someone other than Harris, but the Biden-Harris account would have more restrictions. Legal experts say the Biden-Harris account could become an independent expenditure political action committee, but could not just transfer its balance directly to a new nominee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.