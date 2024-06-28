Panicked Pennsylvania Democrats launch into cleanup mode after Biden’s bad debate night

Thirty minutes into the debate Thursday night, some Democrats in Pennsylvania were already panicking over President Joe Biden’s debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

One Democratic consultant got a text from an operative asking her what the rules would be to nominate Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to replace President Joe Biden at the convention in Chicago in August. (Biden would have to decline the nomination to jump-start that highly theoretical process).

Others were trying to quell the nerves, noting that debates generally aren’t game-changers.

“Chill the f— out,” Sen. John Fetterman, who had a bad debate performance following his stroke in 2022 that caused Democrats to question his ability to win or serve in office, posted on X. “I refuse to join the Democratic vultures on Biden’s shoulder after the debate. No one knows more than me that a rough debate is not the sum total of the person and their record.”

And Shapiro, for his part, appeared Friday morning on both MSNBC and CNN to defend Biden.

”I’ll be the first to admit that that was not a good look in that debate last night but it doesn’t change the fact that there are stark competing differences in this race,” he said on CNN.

Asked in the CNN interview if Biden is the Democrats’ best option, Shapiro said: “Joe Biden earned the votes of primary voters and he is our nominee.”

The election is still five months away, and while CNN polling found most viewers thought Trump won the debate, 80% of viewers also told the network the debate would have no effect on their decision of who to vote for in November.

Still, it’s a missed opportunity for Biden who was hoping to move the needle in a race that has remained static. In Pennsylvania where the race has remained tied, Biden has lost some key parts of the constituency that elected him in 2020. He won by a little more than one percentage point in the state that has been narrowly decided the last two presidential election cycles.

Plenty of Democrats were putting on their best faces Friday and repeating campaign talking points, urging people to focus on substance over speech and noting that Trump’s lies and policies are far more dangerous. But others were worrying about whether Biden is up to the rigors of a high-stake campaign and how the debate might reverberate until the next one in September — or hurt down-ballot Democrats running here.

“A disaster and very sad,” was how longtime Democratic ad maker Neil Oxman described Biden’s performance.

Oxman was unsurprised to see the party establishment defending the president, as has been the case throughout the campaign. But he wonders if there will be cracks in the ranks in a week or two when the next battleground state polls come out.

“Even though he was obviously not good, it’s premature until you see the chest X-ray,” Oxman said. “The poll numbers may not have changed one whit.”

Several other high-profile fundraisers and party operatives in the state expressed concern privately.

An elected Philadelphia Democrat who requested anonymity to speak freely questioned Biden’s team putting him up for a debate at all. “He should have never been on stage.”

Inside the Biden campaign, the mood was disappointed but not fatalistic. One staffer said the biggest fear was Trump would come across as measured and normal, which he didn’t. Trump lied throughout the debate and his non-answers on whether he condemned the Jan. 6, 2021 attack or would accept the results of the election were bad moments for him. The moment in which the two got into a back and forth about golf skills also struck the staffer as a bad moment for Trump. “It was so weird and just showed, you’re also old.”

Before the debate, the Biden campaign had planned a “response” event outside the state Capitol on Friday morning, but canceled it shortly before it was scheduled to begin. A campaign spokesperson said it was canceled because of a conflict with House session.

“I think there will be a lot of discussion among Democrats about exactly how much one debate mattered,” said Sean Coit, a Pennsylvania-based Democratic consultant not working with either presidential campaign. “Especially in this day and age. The president took some time to warm up, but on issues like abortion and Jan. 6, the contrast … was clear. Those soundbites matter too.”

The impact, he predicted, will also depend on how people consume it. Did they get the full brunt of it live or will they just see hand-picked soundbites?

Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who has campaigned for Biden and is leading a Black voter outreach program in the city, said a debate is “not the best forum to determine what people will do once they’re in office.”

That’s especially true, he said, given both men have served as president before: “I don’t have to go by what they’ve said. I go by what they’ve done.”

Trump’s Pennsylvania supporters, meanwhile, celebrated his more restrained debate performance.

“President Trump showed energy and remained focused on two issues: the open border and comparing their two records on the economy and the wars around the world,” GOP consultant Guy Ciarrocchi said. “And, he was disciplined — especially by 2020 standards.”

‘Not too eloquent’

At a Biden campaign watch party Thursday in Harrisburg, the crowd was provided Bingo cards with some of Biden’s common phrases but the mood was far from festive. The crowd groaned when Biden botched an early answer and started to thin about an hour into the 90-minute debate. Those who remained mostly talked amongst themselves, cheering on Biden every once in a while.

Several supporters said they were worried that Biden’s verbal gaffes and some incoherent sentences — he has long had a stutter — would be mistaken for cognitive decline.

“Regardless of Biden’s individual performance, he actually knows what’s going on and can do the job, unlike his opponent,” said Antonio Megna, 28, of Mechanicsburg.

Wole Adeniyi, 55, of Harrisburg, shared a similar view that Biden had some trouble communicating his positions.

“He might not be too eloquent, but he speaks from the heart,” Adeniyi said.

Meanwhile, the mood at Black Sheep Pub, where the Philadelphia Young Republicans gathered for a watch party, was celebratory as attendees laughed and clapped for Trump and mocked Biden.

Someone blurted out, “look at his face!” a couple of times within the first ten minutes of the debate when Biden looked at the screen before speaking.

“Biden was who I thought he was, which is a senile old man,” said Paul Sutton, 25, of Manayunk.

Matt Lamorgese, 31, of Rittenhouse Square, thought Biden stuck too closely to his rehearsed talking points. “I don’t think he had the ability to pivot,” Lamorgese said. “And I think you saw that in his rebuttals.”

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this article.