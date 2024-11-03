Democrat Bob Casey holds 5-point lead over Republican Dave McCormick in Pa’s U.S. Senate race, new poll finds

Democratic incumbent Bob Casey holds a 5 percentage point lead over Republican challenger Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll.

About 50% of likely voters in the poll said they planned to vote Casey, who is seeking a fourth term, and 45% for McCormick, an Army veteran and former hedge fund CEO.

Advertisement

Casey was ahead by 4 percentage points in the previous Inquirer/Times/Siena College poll, from early October, and he had a 9-point lead in the September poll.

Notably the new poll shows the presidential race tightening in Pennsylvania — with Vice President Kamala Harris now virtually tied with former President Donald Trump despite previously holding a 4-point lead — and the Senate race holding steady.

The new poll surveyed 1,527 likely Pennsylvania voters from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. The margin of error was 3.5%.

This is a developing story and will be updated.