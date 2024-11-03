Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in a dead heat in Pennsylvania, new poll shows

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are virtually tied in Pennsylvania, according to a new Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters.

About 48% of the respondents said they supported Harris, and another 48% backed Trump, reflecting a dead heat in what many view as the most important swing state.

Previous Inquirer/Times/Siena College polls in Pennsylvania, from September and early October, showed Harris with 4 percentage point leads, indicating Trump may have gained ground. In the more recent poll, people who already voted for a third-party candidate were excluded from results.

The new poll surveyed 1,527 likely Pennsylvania voters from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. The margin of error was 3.5%.

Both candidates and their running mates are making numerous campaign stops in the Keystone State in the final two days of the race. On Monday, Trump will hold events in Pittsburgh and Reading, while Harris has planned a get-out-the-vote concert rally at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art that evening.

The Times on Sunday also released polls of other swing states, showing Harris with narrow leads in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, and Georgia, and Trump ahead in Arizona and Michigan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.