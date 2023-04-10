Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey announced on Monday that he is running for reelection, setting the stage for another pivotal Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Last year’s open Senate contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz was the most competitive and expensive in the country. Casey will bring the power of incumbency to the race, which is likely to be a closely watched contest given the high stakes for both parties in the narrowly divided Senate.

“I’m running for re-election because with so much on the line for Pennsylvania’s working families, I want to keep delivering results for Pennsylvania,” Casey said in a statement. “There’s still more work to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful corporate special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians a little bit easier. I won’t back down from any fight for communities and families across our Commonwealth.”

Casey, the longest-serving Democratic senator in Pennsylvania history, is in his third term. He’s successfully won six statewide elections and is a known political name in the state, albeit one with a more subdued personality.

Advertisement

Casey’s casual, self-effacing style was on display in his announcement on Twitter, where he posed with a homemade map of Pennsylvania set up on an easel. (He gained some local Twitter fame in 2020 for breaking down the state’s political math).

“The map is back, and I’m not done yet,” he said on Twitter.

At least two Republicans have expressed interest in challenging Casey.

Dave McCormick, who narrowly lost to Mehmet Oz in the GOP Senate primary last year, has indicated he wants to run. McCormick was a visible presence at December’s Pennsylvania Society gathering of political insiders in New York in December, and he’s made several appearances since the release of his book, Superpower in Peril. He’s scheduled to speak at an event in Philadelphia Wednesday with top state GOP leaders.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was badly beaten by Gov. Josh Shapiro in his gubernatorial bid last year, has also expressed interest in the seat.

“What do you do with a movement of 2.2 million?” Mastriano told Politico. “We’re keeping it alive.”

Casey has not faced a tight election despite the narrowly divided state.

He had a little more than $3 million in his campaign account at the end of 2022, according to federal filings. Fetterman raised more than $76 million during his competitive 2022 race.

Casey hired Tiernan Donohue to be his campaign manager. Donohue managed Pennsylvania Democrat Val Arkoosh’s unsuccessful bid for the Senate in 2022 and previously worked for Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s campaign.

Democrats heralded Casey’s announcement, noting his successful track record in the state.

“Pennsylvanians have elected Senator Casey three times because they know that he always fights for our working families,” said Democratic Party Chairman Sharif Street. “He’s spent his life fighting for the dignity of a livable wage and has been a defender of Pennsylvania’s hardworking people. ... The Pennsylvania Democrats are ready to fight for our Senator and cannot wait to see him re-elected next fall.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee blasted Casey, whose brother is a lobbyist, accusing him of “shady self dealing and selling his votes out to the highest bidder.” Casey’s office has said he abides by Senate ethics rules regarding family members who work as lobbyists.

Casey on Monday attended an event with the White House and U.S. Treasury in Gettysburg to announce increased funding for broadband in the state. Democrats have already pointed to the infrastructure bill and improvements it funded as a part of what they hope to run on across the country.