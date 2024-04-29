Amen Brown declares victory for Pa. House Democratic primary election in 10th District

State Rep. Amen Brown declared victory Monday over his Democratic primary challenger Cass Green by an incredibly narrow margin, six days after the primary election.

Brown was ahead by less than 50 votes Monday evening, after provisional ballots were counted. The Associated Press had not yet called the race, which has remained close since election night, as of 6 p.m. Monday.

The race for the West Philadelphia-based 10th District was a rematch between Brown, 36, a two-term incumbent; Green, 64, a community organizer; and radio personality Sajda “Purple” Blackwell, 47, who finished a distant third.

“I am thankful to have secured the opportunity to represent this great district,” Brown said in a statement. “We have made great progress, but there is more work to be done.”

Green conceded in a statement that she did not obtain enough votes to beat Brown, but she was proud of the “people-powered campaign” she ran with support from progressive groups and lawmakers.

“Although 42 votes will make a difference in this State House seat, our movement will continue to build a path towards true democracy in Harrisburg, and we’ll continue our work toward justice, block by block,” Green added.

With no Republican on the ballot, Brown is now poised to win a third two-year term starting in January. The heavily Democratic district includes Mantua, Powelton, and parts of University City and Logan Square.

Brown is a West Philly native and gun violence survivor who has charted his own course in local politics. He has clashed with both progressives and establishment Democrats.

The district has a history of tumult, with the last two occupants before Brown resigning after being charged with crimes. Brown first won the seat while campaigning during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, prevailing by 600 votes after handing out hand sanitizer and masks.

He has raised eyebrows over allegations of financial misconduct and breaking election rules. He has almost been knocked off the ballot multiple times for failing to campaign finance and reporting rules, and he has been repeatedly accused of legal and financial misconduct over the last decade, such as not paying his debts and being sued by the city.

Brown ran a failed bid for mayor last year with a tough-on-crime and pro-development platform, winning less than 2% of the vote citywide in the Democratic primary. He held onto his House seat by less than 200 votes two years ago, when the district was newly redrawn.

Brown said Monday that he will use the days ahead to talk with leaders across the district to “unify and work together for the greater good.”