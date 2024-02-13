For the fourth time in less than a year, the balance of the Pennsylvania State House is up for grabs. Tonight a special election in Bucks County will determine which party controls not just the 140th District but also the entire House, currently tied at 101-101.

This is happening due to the resignation of Rep. John Galloway, who stepped down in November to become a magisterial district judge.

Republican Candace Cabanas and Democrat Jim Prokopiak are vying for the vacant seat.

Follow along below with our live election results