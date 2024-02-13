Live Pa. State House special election results: Which party will control the chamber?
The candidates are running for Jim Galloway's seat in Pennsylvania House District 140, which covers Falls Township and parts of Middletown Township, Tullytown, and Morrisville.
For the fourth time in less than a year, the balance of the Pennsylvania State House is up for grabs. Tonight a special election in Bucks County will determine which party controls not just the 140th District but also the entire House, currently tied at 101-101.
This is happening due to the resignation of Rep. John Galloway, who stepped down in November to become a magisterial district judge.
Republican Candace Cabanas and Democrat Jim Prokopiak are vying for the vacant seat.
Follow along below with our live election results