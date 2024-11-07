Dave McCormick appears to declare victory in his U.S. Senate race against Bob Casey despite recount potential

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick on Thursday appeared to declare victory in his race against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey Jr. despite The Associated Press not having called the race and the possibility that the narrow margin triggers Pennsylvania’s automatic recount process.

McCormick is currently up by about 31,000 votes, or 0.4% with more than 95% of the expected vote in. Pennsylvania law provides for automatic recounts for elections in which the margin is 0.5% or less.

But McCormick spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory noted that “ruby red” Cambria County, where McCormick is carrying more than 60% of the vote, is only halfway through counting its ballots by hand due to problems with its voting machines on Election Day.

”While votes continue to be counted, any way you slice it, Dave McCormick will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania,” Gregory said in a statement.

While almost all other counties have finished counting regular ballots cast on Election Day and through mail voting, Casey’s campaign may be looking at the possibility of provisional ballots from Philadelphia and other counties shifting the race in their favor. The Philadelphia city commissioners will consider provisional ballots Friday morning.

» READ MORE: Biden addresses the nation after Trump's win; Pa. races too close to call; infighting between Harris campaign and Philly Dem chair

The Casey campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gregory’s statement. But Casey spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said earlier Thursday that the campaign is “committed to ensuring every Pennsylvanian’s vote is heard and confident that at the end of that process, Senator Casey will be re-elected.”

”The count in Pennsylvania is still continuing,” McDaniel said. “Yesterday, the vote margin shrunk by 50,000 votes and this race is now within half a point, the threshold for automatic recounts in Pennsylvania.”