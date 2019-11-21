“If we as a party don’t start talking not just about how to tax wealth,” Booker said, “but how to give more people opportunities to create wealth, to grow businesses, to have their American dream — because yeah we need to raise the minimum wage, but the people in communities I frequent, their aspiration for their lives is not just to have those fair wages, they want to have an economy that provides not just equalities in wealth, but they want to have equalities in opportunity.”