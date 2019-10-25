Booker is still struggling to gain ground on his Democratic rivals, and his campaign is still bleeding money. At the rate he’s been spending, the strong fundraising performance bought him about an extra month of campaigning, making the next debate on Nov. 20 another critical moment. His success at hitting the self-imposed target helped frame the latest fundraising reports as a victory for a campaign in need of one, but Booker still ranked seventh in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, far behind top-tier candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.