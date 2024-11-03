Kamala Harris is holding her final campaign rally concert in Philly. Here’s what we know.

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a get-out-the-vote concert rally Monday night at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as the presidential campaigns continue to focus on the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. A similar Harris concert rally will take place in Pittsburgh earlier that evening.

Details, including who’s slated to perform, are slim right now, but setup equipment is at the ready along with plans for road closures.

Here’s everything we know about the rally so far.

📍 Where and when will the Philadelphia rally take place?

The rally and concert will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, below the Art Museum steps, on Monday night — election eve — from 5 to 9 p.m., according to campaign messaging.

🎤 Who’s performing at the rally?

We don’t know yet. The Harris campaign has been tight-lipped about scheduled performers. It’s also unclear if the lineup will be the same in Pittsburgh as in Philadelphia.

Performers at Harris rallies have included Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Gracie Abrams, and more. Celebrities and artists with Philly ties who have endorsed Harris include Pink, Questlove, and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as Delaware’s Aubrey Plaza.

👱🏻‍♀️ Will Taylor Swift perform at the Harris rally in Philly?

There’s been a lot of speculation about this. Swift, a Berks County native, endorsed Harris in September. Now, rumors swirl nearly every time a rally overlaps with a window in her busy “Eras Tour” schedule.

Last week, fans discussed whether Swift would attend a concert rally in Wisconsin, which featured some of Swift’s friends and songwriting collaborators including Aaron Dessner of the National and Abrams, who is joining Swift on the final leg of her international tour. Still, Swift was a no-show.

Now, with a big rally happening in Swift’s home state, rumors are brewing once again that this could be the time for the “Bejeweled” artist to make a surprise appearance.

Swift is performing the final U.S. leg of her “Eras Tour” Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis and then has a week off before heading to Toronto for the tour’s last nine shows.

🎟️ Who can attend the rally?

Rallies are free and open to the public, though there may be RSVP and security provisions closer to the event.

This information will be updated as more details become available.

🏠 How can I watch the rally from home?

The Harris campaign has consistently live streamed its rallies and events from its YouTube channel.

You can watch for updates on the campaign’s live video page.

🚧 Road closures

City officials started closing some streets as early as Friday.

Motorists are advised to avoid areas near Fairmount Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and to expect delays.

Road closures will include:

Friday

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street

Saturday

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd and 24th Streets

Monday

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. Monday to about 8 a.m. Tuesday:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street 19th Street between Arch and Callowhill Streets 20th Street between Arch and Vine Streets 21st Street between Winter and Hamilton Streets 22nd Street between Winter and Spring Garden Streets 23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue Spring Garden Street Tunnel Spring Garden Street Bridge Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (the I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open)

Short-duration, intermittent closures of 2200 to 2400 Pennsylvania Avenue are expected Monday to move equipment and resources. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and follow instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

There will also be parking restrictions throughout the immediate area.