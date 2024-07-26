Here’s where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are campaigning next

From left: John Tully for The Washington Post; Bridget Bennett for The Washington Post / The Washington Post

It’s shaping up to be a busy next few days for Kamala Harris’ and Donald Trump’s campaigns as we head into the first weekend since President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection in this year’s presidential race.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will reportedly headline a private fundraiser Saturday in Pittsfield, Mass. The event, which features performances from musicians like James Taylor, was scheduled prior to Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the race, according to WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, is scheduled to travel to Wisconsin for two events Saturday, the White House said. Emhoff will first appear at the Hmong Wausau Festival in Wausau, which celebrates the culture of the areas Hmong community, as a keynote speaker, organizers said on social media.

Emhoff will later appear at a Harris campaign event in Stevens Point, Wis., the White House said.

While neither Harris nor Emhoff is scheduled to be in Pennsylvania in the coming days, Harris’ campaign will be active this weekend. Gov. Josh Shapiro is scheduled to begin a weekend of action for the campaign with an event in Carlisle, outside Harrisburg, according to The Hill. Shapiro will continue campaigning for Harris Monday, alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in an event scheduled to take place in Montgomery County.

Details for the events in Carlisle and Montgomery County had not yet been made public Friday.

Trump’s campaign will remain similarly busy in the coming days, starting with a Saturday rally in St. Cloud, Minn., at which both Trump and his vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, will appear. That event will take place indoors at the city’s Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud University, with Trump scheduled to speak around 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Trump will then return to Pennsylvania for the first time since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler. Scheduled to take place in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, that indoor rally has Trump scheduled to speak at 6 p.m.

Vance, meanwhile, will make several other appearances in Nevada and Arizona Tuesday and Wednesday.