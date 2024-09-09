DA Larry Krasner pushes back on Donald Trump’s latest claims of voter fraud

A day before former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet in Philadelphia for their first debate, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner responded to Trump’s latest false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump, who is facing criminal charges for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, posted on X over the weekend that he would be watching the 2024 election results and voting process closely and pledged to prosecute “those people that cheated” if he wins the White House in November.

“I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump posted. “It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny.”

There is no evidence of widespread cheating or voter fraud in the 2020 election, including in Pennsylvania or Philadelphia, which Trump has targeted since he lost the state to President Joe Biden.

Asked about the tweet during a Monday news conference, Krasner said misinformation, regardless of the source, was problematic.

“I think it is always problematic when people say things to try to undermine confidence in the election,” Krasner said. “Any evidence that either candidate has to support a suggestion that there’s a problem in this election, I want to see it. And I haven’t.”

Krasner held Monday’s news conference to detail his office’s election protection taskforce, and was joined by members of the Philadelphia Board of Commissioners as well as representatives from the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. They discussed the security of Philadelphia’s elections, and warned potential bad actors that interfering with another person’s vote is illegal.

Krasner aid he was making an effort to speak more and earlier about election crimes in response to lies about election fraud in 2020 and efforts to interfere with the vote, including the actions of two men who were convicted of carrying guns near the vote count.

At this point, he said, he’s confident things will stay under control for the election.

“In light of that as well as various public comments that have been made by one candidate or another our job is to protect the people in the city of Philadelphia, to protect democracy,” Krasner said. “We are, in this area as well, trying to do more, trying to do it better, trying to start earlier.”

As soon as next week, counties in Pennsylvania will be allowed to start mailing ballots to voters across the state. Officials reminded voters that if they encounter an issue they can call the DA’s taskforce at 215-686-9641.