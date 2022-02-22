State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) said late Monday that he raised more than $1 million last year, three times as much as he initially disclosed, offering a clearer picture of his GOP campaign for Pennsylvania governor.

Mastriano, widely seen as a front-runner for the Republican nomination, reported spending $215,000 in 2021 — 15 times as much as he previously disclosed. He carried over $200,000 from 2020, leaving almost $1.3 million in the bank to start 2022, according to an amended report filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Just three other Republican candidates — state Senate leader Jake Corman, former Delaware County Councilman Dave White, and attorney Jason Richey — began the year with more cash on hand.

Mastriano’s campaign noted that while many of his rivals relied on political action committees and personal loans to fund their campaigns, he raised most of his cash from small-dollar donors.

“We are the only grassroots campaign in the governor’s race,” Mastriano said in a statement. “The hardworking people of Pennsylvania are sick of politics as usual and demanding new leadership to end the senseless mandates, to have parents to take charge of their children’s education, to restore voter integrity and to end punitive property taxes.”

» READ MORE: Doug Mastriano’s ‘strange’ financial report raises questions about his campaign for Pa. governor

Mastriano’s amended financial disclosure included major revisions to the one he filed earlier this month. In the first one, filed almost a week after the Jan. 31 deadline, Mastriano said he raised $363,000 last year. He initially said he spent just $14,415.87 for the whole year.

The Inquirer reported Monday that those figures appeared to omit basic campaign expenditures.

A dozen Republicans are running in the May 17 primary election. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only major Democratic candidate.