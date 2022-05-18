U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans has easily toppled his Democratic challenger in Pennsylvania’s 3rd congressional district.

The incumbent Democrat led by a nearly 4-to-1 vote margin over Alexandra Hunt when the Associated Press called the race at 9:41 p.m.

A Northwest Philadelphia native, Evans spent 18 terms in the Pennsylvania House before went to Washington in 2016, where he represents the majority-Black district that spans nearly all of Philadelphia west of Broad Street.

Hunt, a 29-year-old public health researcher from New York, gained traction online by creating an OnlyFans account for her campaign and pushing progressive agenda items like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

No Republican candidate appeared on the ballot for the district, meaning Evans will likely run unopposed in the November general election.

The full primary results from Pennsylvania races can be found here.