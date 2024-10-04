Elon Musk will be at Donald Trump’s Butler rally to ‘show support’ at the highly anticipated event

Elon Musk says he will be in Butler, Pa. Saturday to “show support” at former President Donald Trump’s rally at the site where Trump was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt three months ago.

Musk’s anticipated appearance at the rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds highlights the billionaire X CEO’s continued role as a top Trump ally and underscores the national attention that the former president’s “hero’s welcome” is likely to receive. According to a Trump campaign press release, Musk is one of many “special guests” expected at the Butler rally. Musk was identified on the list as “Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX.”

Trump will return to the Butler Farm Show grounds Saturday evening, the same place where a gunman opened fire on July 13 just moments into his rally speech in a near-miss assassination attempt on the former president, fatally shooting one attendee, seriously wounding two others, and striking Trump in his ear.

Trump has said Saturday’s rally will honor Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed at the rally after shielding his wife and daughter; law enforcement; and the two rallygoers who were injured. But the highly anticipated return is also likely to be a national spectacle.

Comperatore’s family, along with law enforcement and first responders from Butler and other Pennsylvania counties will be in attendance. The rally is also expected to host around 60 special guests, including Musk, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, Newtown Athletic Club owner and major Trump donor Jim Worthington, and GOP politicos. Dan Newlin, a Florida personal injury attorney and major GOP donor who gave to victims after the July shooting and is responsible for the large Trump billboard overlooking Market Street, is also scheduled to attend.

“From tech titans like Elon Musk to former Democrats like Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. on his side, President Donald J. Trump is the unity candidate in this election to restore peace, prosperity, and stability for America at home and abroad,” Kush Desai, the Team Trump spokesperson for Pennsylvania, said in a statement to The Inquirer.

Musk has positioned himself as a loyal supporter of the former president and has often spread disinformation on X, including sharing a video that sought to vilify Haitian immigrants after Trump’s false and xenophobic claims about the community in Charleroi, Pa.

Musk’s appearance this weekend in Butler — his first public appearance at a Trump campaign event since endorsing him for president — is fitting as Musk noted during an August conversation with Trump on X Spaces that the former president’s “strength under fire” during the assassination attempt played a part in his decision to support Trump.

“Your actions at the assassination attempt were inspiring … instead of shying away from things, instead of ducking down, you were pumping your first in the air and saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’” Musk said during the long-winded August conversation that went somewhat viral solely for its 42 minute delay due to technical difficulties.

Musk has previously supported Democratic politicians, including President Joe Biden’s White House bid in 2020, and said during the X Spaces conversation with Trump that he once “stood in line for six hours to shake [former President Barack] Obama’s hand.”

Trump’s return to Butler with Musk and the dozens of other special guests is “a testament to his determination to keep uniting our country and fight for the everyday Americans who have been ignored and left behind under Kamala Harris,” Desai said.