Need a ride to the polls on Election Day in Philly? Get a free or discounted ride

Access to transportation can be one of the biggest obstacles for voters who live far from their polling place. For undecided voters, it could even determine whether they vote at all.

That‘s why organizations in Philadelphia are drawing on volunteers from across the country to drive voters to the polls for free or provide promo codes for free Uber and Lyft rides. Philly’s efforts are being driven by at least two movements, Philly Souls to the Polls and Drive Your Ballot.

Advertisement

“These efforts turn every sign-up into a vote. We want to be a force multiplier and reach people who often don’t vote,” said Tom Conrad, a local organizer for Philly Souls to the Polls. “Undecided voters decide very late in campaigns if they’re going to vote, and if we can remove the transportation barrier, it will mean a difference between voting and nonvoting for a lot of people.”

These groups are nonpartisan and are focused on breaking down barriers and preserving democracy, Conrad said, pointing to the 2020 election when one out of every three registered voters in Philadelphia stayed home on Election Day.

In addition to free rides from volunteers, Uber and Lyft are also offering discounted rides to polling locations. Here’s how to get a free or discounted ride to the polls in Philadelphia on Election Day, Nov. 5.

How to get a free ride to the polls in Philadelphia

Philly Souls to the Polls and Drive Your Ballot are offering voters free rides to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 5. No eligibility requirements or questions asked, just sign up for a ride.

The groups encourage voters to sign up before Nov. 5, but sign-ups will be open throughout Election Day.

Philly Souls to the Polls

Voters who sign up will receive a call from their driver on Election Day, 10-15 minutes before pickup. Drivers will wait while voters cast their ballots and then bring them back home.

Drive Your Ballot

Voters can receive either a volunteer driver or a promo code for a free Uber or Lyft ride.

How to get a discounted Uber or Lyft ride to the polls in Philadelphia

Lyft is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on rides to the polls on Election Day. Use promo code VOTE24 when scheduling a ride to receive the discount. The code is only valid for rides ordered for Nov. 5, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Uber is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on rides to the polls on Election Day. When opening the Uber app on Election Day, there will be a new dedicated “Go Vote” button on the home screen. After clicking the “Go Vote” button, riders can book a ride to their polling location and the discount will be applied to the trip.

Hungry? Uber is also offering 25% off Uber Eats orders (up to $15) on Election Day. Orders must be at least $25 or more to be eligible.

How to volunteer to drive voters to the polls in Philadelphia

Philly Souls to the Polls received so many volunteer applications that they paused recruitment efforts.

Drive Your Ballot needs volunteer drivers and ride coordinators for Election Day. Sign up to volunteer online at driveyourballot.com/volunteer.