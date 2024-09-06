Gov. Josh Shapiro joins ‘The View’ to discuss gun violence, antisemitism, fracking, and Taylor Swift

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he believes the parents of school shooters should be held liable for their child’s actions during an appearance on The View on Friday.

Shapiro’s response came after cohost Sara Haines asked a question about whether or not the parents of the 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooter should be held accountable for the shooting this week in Georgia.

After the teen killed four people and was taken into custody, his father was arrested and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, and cruelty to children in connection with the shooting.

“I’m a former prosecutor and I think you’ve got to be tough when it comes to gun violence,” Shapiro said. “We have to hold this 14-year-old accountable, and you gotta hold the parents accountable as well.”

Speaking more generally, Shapiro discussed the steps he’s taking in Pennsylvania to help curb gun violence, including a bill on universal background checks that’s passed the state House, which has a slight Democratic majority, but is being held up in the Republican-controlled state Senate. Shapiro is a Democrat.

“I think there is a way to protect the Second Amendment rights and the rich heritage we have around hunting… in Pennsylvania, and also make sure a kid can go to school without getting shot,” Shapiro said when asked in general about gun control.

His half-hour appearance on The View centered mostly on the presidential race ahead of Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia.

Former President Donald Trump’s ex-communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is now a cohost on the show and has condemned her former boss. She asked whether Vice President Kamala Harris’ flip flops on issues like fracking could be a detriment ahead of the Tuesday debate in Philadelphia. Shapiro applauded Harris’ change in position.

“I think it’s a sign of strength when you evolve on a position,” he said. “Clearly Kamala Harris has been listening to the good people of Pennsylvania when it comes to natural gas.”

Pennsyvania is the second largest producer of methane gas in the country, extracted during the fracking process, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Fracking has been a divisive economic and environmental issue, as communities across the state see the natural gas industry as an economic engine while President Joe Biden has made investments in the clean energy economy, including in Philadelphia. Still, U.S. oil production has continued to expand under Biden.

Shapiro had to answer, yet again, whether he felt antisemitism played a role in Harris’ decision to select Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate as Trump has suggested.

“I have been the subject of a lot of Donald Trump attacks, including a bunch of antisemitic attacks over the years,” said Shapiro, before reiterating that antisemitism had nothing to do with Harris’ VP pick.

Shapiro also acknowledged being compared to former President Barack Obama for his speaking style. Those comparisons were widespread on social media after Shapiro’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“Barack Obama is the greatest orator of my lifetime, so I will take that as a compliment,” he said.

To cap his appearance, Shapiro answered a number of cheeky, rapid-fire questions from cohost Haines:

His expectation for Nov. 5? Harris is elected. His hopes for Trump post-election? That the former president is “forgotten.” His post-Trump advice for Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance? “Get a better haircut,” Shapiro said.

And his current Taylor Swift era? It’s inspired by his 22-year-old daughter.

“I’m in my Speak Now era,” said Shapiro, “because I love ‘Never Grow Up.’”