Kamala Harris is traveling to Houston for a rally Friday with Beyoncé. Here’s what to know.

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Houston on Friday for a rally to highlight the state’s strict anti-abortion laws, and she’ll be joined by one of the most recognizable stars on the planet.

Music superstar Beyoncé will join Harris at the rally in the reliably red state, which will take place just 10 days before the election. Harris has been using Beyoncé's song “Freedom” throughout her campaign with the singer’s permission, including ahead of the vice president’s appearance at the Democratic National convention in Chicago in August.

Advertisement

Country music star Willie Nelson is also expected to appear at the rally, as is Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, the Washington Post reported.

It’s not exactly a surprise the 32-time Grammy Award-winner would be backing Harris’ campaign. In 2009 she performed at the inaugural ball for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, and in 2013 she sang the national anthem at Obama’s second inauguration. Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, also performed in a pre-election concert in 2016 for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Cleveland.

Beyoncé was rumored to be a special guest at the Democratic National Convention, fueled by incorrect reports by TMZ and The Hill. Instead, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was the final speaker ahead of Harris.

At Friday’s rally, Harris will also be joined by Senate hopeful Colin Allred, who is running against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas).

Where in Houston is the Harris rally?

The Harris campaign has yet to announce the location of Friday’s rally.

It’s also unclear if tickets will be available for the public to attend.

The Harris campaign plans to use the rally to highlight strict abortion bans that have become law in Texas and many other Republican-controlled states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She will be joined onstage by “women who have faced the direct impacts of these extreme laws,” her campaign said.

What time does Harris’ Houston rally start?

The start time for Harris’ rally also hasn’t been formally announced.

The rally will take place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Philly time, according to a listing on the Democratic National Committee event page.

How can I watch the rally from home?

C-SPAN will stream Harris’ rally, and you will likely be able to find a livestream from the Associated Press or the Washington Post on YouTube Friday.

Donald Trump will also be in Texas Friday

Trump will also be in Texas on Friday, where he is scheduled to deliver remarks to reporters in Austin at 1:30 p.m. Philly time.

The former president’s main reason for being in Austin is to record an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with comedian Joe Rogan.

Harris also reportedly met with Rogan’s podcast team, Reuters reported last week, but there has been no word if the vice president would also record an interview.

The Joe Rogan Experience had 14.5 million followers in March on Spotify alone, more than three times that of the second-most-popular show, TED Talks Daily. Rogan also has 13 million followers on X and 19 million on Instagram.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.