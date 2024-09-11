Harris-Walz campaign says sold out friendship bracelets came together just 20 minutes after Taylor Swift’s endorsement

How did the Harris campaign mastermind the release of branded friendship bracelets an hour after Taylor Swift posted her endorsement to social media?

By moving swiftly, a spokesperson for the Harris Walz campaign said.

The two-pack of adjustable blue beaded friendship bracelets that spell out “Harris Walz 24″ were “decided on and built out in 20 minutes,” said the Harrls-Walz spokesperson, reiterating that Swift’s endorsement was “completely organic” and took the campaign by surprise.

Shortly after the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump concluded on ABC Tuesday night, Swift endorsed Harris and Walz on social media, sharing her rationale alongside a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader,” Swift wrote. She signed the message as a self-proclaime “Childless Cat Lady” a reference to comments made by JD Vance — Trump’s running mate — that disparaged women without children as having less of a stake in America’s future.

Before midnight, the friendship bracelets selling for $20 appeared on Harris’ official campaign website. The bracelets sold out “within hours,” the spokesperson said, and will ship out to buyers on Sept. 24. The campaign declined to share sales numbers of the bracelets.

A reference to a lyric in Swift’s song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” that asks listeners to “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” friendship bracelets became the unofficial symbol of the Eras Tour. Swifties would pregame the concerts by making beaded bracelets that spelled out song lyrics, titles and reference jokes before handing them out to strangers during the shows.

But even before Swift endorsed Harris, friendship bracelets had become a fixture among Democratic organizers looking to engage Gen Z voters. The Democratic National Convention’s official host committee invited attendees to bead bracelets with pithy catchphrases at a public event in Chicago, while the official store of the Democratic Party sells a friendship-bracelet-themed line of mugs, coasters, totes, and T-shirts.