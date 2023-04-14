The origin of Amen Brown’s debate confrontation with Helen Gym and her meeting with the Sixers co-owner

A photo that circulated this week and became a topic of conversation during Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral debate showed a top candidate and former Councilmember Helen Gym outside an office building on Market Street last week.

State Rep. Amen Brown, another Democratic contender, snapped that picture and now says it was taken as Gym left a meeting with David Adelman, the 76ers co-owner who is leading the development team for a Center City arena.

Brown confronted Gym about that meeting during a televised debate Tuesday.

”I believe the next mayor of this city needs to be completely transparent with each and every individual that we are going to represent, so Ms. Gym, is it true that you met one-on-one with the Sixers owner on Market Street the other day?” he asked.

The exchange briefly knocked Gym off her game as she first said she and Adelman “didn’t discuss anything” and then expressed skepticism about the arena plan.

The question caught audience members by surprise, prompting an audible reaction from those inside the Temple Performing Arts Center where the debate was held as well as plenty of online discussion.

Brown is a supporter of the proposed arena, while Gym said Tuesday that she would not support the project based on what is known about it today.

It is unusual in a race for mayor for one candidate to surveil and photograph another. But Brown and Gym have history here.

If this sounds familiar, recall that Gym snapped photographs last July of Brown meeting with Mehmet Oz, then the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Brown told Clout the photo was payback for Gym’s Oz snapshots. He also said Gym saw him take the picture.

“She rode right past me and smiled at me,” He said.

Brendan McPhillips, Gym’s campaign manager, had questions.

“Why did Amen Brown spend his day waiting outside a Center City office to snap a picture of Helen like the paparazzi?” he asked. “How did he know that Helen was taking a general meeting with Adelman that day? Why in the world is Amen Brown running for mayor?”

