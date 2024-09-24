International Brotherhood of Teamsters releases survey data suggesting Pa. members favor Trump over Harris

While the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the union’s members who participated in an electronic survey overwhelmingly favored former President Donald Trump, according to data released by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Of Pennsylvania teamsters who participated in the informal survey, administered by BallotPoint Election Services, from July 24 through Sept. 15, more than 65% supported endorsing Trump compared to more than 31% who preferred Harris. This hews closely to the national results, which showed 60% of teamsters choosing Trump compared to 34% picking Harris.

The secure, members-only survey was distributed on Teamster Magazine, a quarterly union publication which was mailed to each member household in July. It was also shared on social media and via text blast, according to the union.

According to the union, 35,000 members participated in the voluntary electronic survey nationwide, a tiny fraction of the union’s 1.3 million membership. The number of Pennsylvanians to participate in the electronic survey was not disclosed.

The Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters represents roughly 95,000 laborers spread across the key swing state and neighboring Delaware, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to formally endorse a candidate in the race between Harris in Trump, while both Pennsylvania conference and the Philadelphia locals have thrown their support to Harris with endorsements over the past several weeks.

The release of the electronic survey results comes just days after the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters announced its endorsement of the vice president.

Bill Hamilton, vice president of the Teamsters Eastern Region, which includes Philadelphia, said the survey process became confusing when the Democratic nominee changed over the summer while union town halls were suspended.

He questioned the electronic survey results.

“My own personal members at local 107 actually were in favor of Trump [according to the electronic poll],” Hamilton said. “I can tell you I find that disturbingly hard to believe, because members who speak out in my meetings certainly have not emphasized that to me.”

Despite formal endorsements for Harris from the Pennsylvania and Philly unions, straw polls taken at local union halls as part of monthly membership meetings have mostly favored Trump. Straw polls by the Philadelphia joint council 53, and six Philadelphia locals – 107, 115, 500, 628, 830, and 929 – all went for Trump, according to the data released Monday. Only two Philadelphia locals – 502, 623 – favored Harris in the straw polls.

“We get paid to lead,” Hamilton said. “That’s why the members elect us. We have to tell them the truth and we have to dispel all this social media nonsense that Trump is a good union guy. He’s not.”

More than 12,000 union members across the country participated in the straw polls conducted between April 9 and July 3, according to the union.

President Joe Biden had been narrowly favored by members in straw polls before his withdrawal from the race. Nationally, Biden carried the Teamsters straw poll endorsement with 44% of the vote compared to 36% for Trump.

Leadership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters made the decision not to endorse, citing that neither candidate had sufficient support from the 1.3 million-member union, which represents truckers, warehouse workers, and other laborers. The decision was seen as a blow for the Harris campaign, while former President Trump claimed it as a victory for himself.

Sean O’Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, spoke at the Republican National Convention in July — a striking move for a union leader. But he did not endorse Trump. O’Brien was not invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Harris’ campaign has touted her support among regional Teamsters locals, along with her endorsements by the Teamsters National Black Caucus and Teamsters Retirees.

In a release about the Pennsylvania Teamsters endorsement, the group called President Joe Biden and Harris’ administration “the most pro-labor administration in history.”