She was avoiding “the Twitter rabbit hole,” she said, adding that she was hearing from both fellow Iowans and friends from out of state about the technical problems that turned Iowa’s highly anticipated caucuses from a political measuring stick into a political disaster show, one still unresolved by midday Tuesday. Following significant difficulties in counting votes on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Iowa Democratic Party planned to release results from about half the state’s precincts late Tuesday afternoon — a prospect that seemed likely to fuel more, not less, confusion.