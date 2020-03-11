Why it matters: Democrats in Pennsylvania have been divided over natural gas drilling. The tension has played out in the primary and is likely to have a role in the general election. Pittsburgh Works Together is also an unlikely pairing of rank and file union members and their bosses, with money behind their message. The group is financially backed by both the unions and energy and manufacturing companies. The coalition’s creation comes after Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said in the fall that he opposed any new petrochemical plants in western Pennsylvania. Organizers say the 501c6 (a nonprofit organized to promote businesses) is about giving labor and business a more unified say in how Pittsburgh rebuilds itself.