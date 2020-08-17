While the convention was scheduled to take place at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, all speakers will appear remotely, delivering short speeches with no cheering crowds to egg them on. Think less C-Span, more Tik Tok, with musical acts and testimonials (including a former Trump voter from Pennsylvania who is supporting Biden) tying each night together for something that will have more in common with this year’s NFL Draft than the balloon-dropping mega-events we’re accustomed to watching.