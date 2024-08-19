John Fetterman is skipping the DNC

Sen. John Fetterman is skipping the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week to spend more time with his three children at home, he told The Free Press in a story published Sunday.

“I’ve got three young kids, and they’re out of school,” he said. “That’s four days I can spend with my children.”

Fetterman (D., Pa.) said he made the decision not to attend the convention even before President Joe Biden’s fate-sealing debate on June 27.

That debate set off a series of unprecedented events, including Biden dropping from the race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his stead, and Harris receiving enough delegate votes to officially become the Democratic nominee ahead of the convention.

Fetterman has been cast as a pariah by the party’s progressives, largely because of his staunch support of Israel amid the war in Gaza. He’s been an outspoken supporter of Israel, and stands to the right of more progressive Democrats on the issue. In The Free Press article, his own communications director, Carrie Adams, said she doesn’t “agree with him,” on the Middle East conflict.

Fetterman has posted photos in his office of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas in October. Fetterman criticized Biden when the president mulled withholding weapons from Israel, and has clashed with constituents because he won’t call for a cease-fire.

The senator’s stance seems to contradict his previous image as a left-leaning, progressive elected official. He earned the reputation during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pa., and then during his 2022 Senate race, where he endorsed policies like an increased minimum wage and LGBTQ+ protections.

His appearance as a bearded and tattooed politician who eschews suits and ties for hoodies and shorts also contributed to public perception of Fetterman as a progressive. However, he has avoided the progressive label since his 2022 race, calling himself “just a Democrat.”

Despite the apparent rift between Fetterman and the rest of his party, he continues to support Democrats and stood behind Biden as calls for him to drop out of the race grew.

While Fetterman expressed frustration at Biden’s eventual exit from the presidential race, he endorsed Harris, posting a fundraising link for her on X that said he was “all in for the next president.” He also spoke at the Harris-Walz rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6.