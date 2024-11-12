John Fetterman says Marco Rubio, another staunch supporter of Israel, is a ‘strong choice’ for secretary of state

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) said Tuesday on X that Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), President-elect Donald Trump’s expected pick for secretary of state, is a “strong choice” and that he will “look forward” to voting for his confirmation.

Fetterman’s post is a rare glimmer of Democratic support for Trump’s prospective cabinet.

Fetterman acknowledged in his post that “Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” but Rubio and Fetterman are in agreement on one thing: staunch support of Israel.

Both Rubio and Fetterman support Israel’s war against Hamas. Fetterman met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this summer. Fetterman’s stance has caused tension with former progressive supporters who have demonstrated against the war in Gaza since last year.

Rubio, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has likened the Israel Defense Forces’ operation in Rafah to the Allies’ pursuit of Adolf Hitler during the Holocaust, according to the Forward, an independent news organization geared toward the U.S. Jewish population.

The Pennsylvania senator’s post Tuesday appears to be his only message of support so far for Trump’s prospective cabinet picks.

Rubio’s appointment as the nation’s top diplomat would require confirmation in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans have regained a majority.

Fetterman was an outspoken supporter of President Joe Biden remaining the Democratic nominee, and in the wake of the election he told Semafor that Democratic leaders who pushed for Biden’s withdrawal should “own the outcome and fallout” of Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also criticized liberal voters for casting their ballots for Green Party candidate Leila Hazou instead of Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who lost his reelection bid to Republican Dave McCormick in a tight race, which was called by the Associated Press last week. A recount remains possible but is unlikely to change the result.

A spokesperson for McCormick did not immediately comment on Rubio’s reported selection for secretary of state. Rubio campaigned for McCormick in Allentown a month before the election.