Josh Shapiro rips Donald Trump for ‘absolutely false’ claims about Haitian immigrants in Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said former President Donald Trump’s repeatedly debunked claims about Haitian immigrants in Charleroi, Pa., are “complete and utter bull—” during a recent podcast appearance.

“He’s been called out on it by the town manager,” Shapiro said on an episode of the New Republic’s Daily Blast podcast released Thursday. “He’s been called out on it by the Republican state senator who represents, quite honorably represents, that community. He’s been called out on it by local officials and others who have said what Donald Trump is saying is absolutely false.”

Shapiro is the latest elected official to publicly condemn Trump’s xenophobic and false claims about Haitian immigrants in Charleroi — a small borough of about 4,000 people in Washington County. After Trump said Haitian immigrants were a burden on local taxpayers and bringing an influx of crime, Charleroi officials vehemently denied those claims.

Trump doubled down on his lies about Haitian immigrants during his rally in Indiana, Pa., earlier this week, which took place about 65 miles away from Charleroi. Trump’s disparaging remarks about the borough came soon after he baselessly said on the presidential debate stage in Philadelphia that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the town’s pets, which have culminated in threats to the city.

“When Donald Trump creates a kind of ‘others’ in our community, he puts people at risk and he makes us all less safe,” Shapiro said. “That is really, really dangerous and destructive.”

Haitian immigrants have legally come to Charleroi for numerous reasons, including to escape violence and political unrest in their home country.

Since Trump’s surfacing of these vilifying remarks, conservative social media accounts and politicians including the former president’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have been pushing these falsehoods.

One far-right social media account, Libs of TikTok, posted a hateful video about Haitian immigrants on X and falsely claimed that 90% of the workforce in Charleroi is composed of Haitians and that Vice President Kamala Harris “imported 2,000 Haitians” to the town who are now “taking American jobs.” The account also said there is an “operation” in Charleroi where “Haitians are being bussed to and from food factories operated by Fourth Street Foods,” a food manufacturer.

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R, Washington), who follows and often reposts Libs of TikTok, rebuked these unfounded remarks and said the account is “playing into the hands of people who are jeopardizing the safety of innocent children in our local school.”

Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick has also propagated material that promotes these unfounded accusations.

“By the way, what Dave McCormick, the guy running for Senate against Bob Casey, has said about it is absolutely false,” Shapiro said on the podcast. “Charleroi is a wonderful community in Washington County, Pennsylvania, a community that has seen migrants contribute to their economy, contribute to their community. You’ve heard that from residents in the area.”

Haitian immigrants have brought professional and entrepreneurial skills to Charleroi, opening businesses along the borough’s Main Street and working at businesses that are in need of employees.

Echoing the sentiment of Charleroi officials and organizations, like the Mon Valley Alliance, Shapiro noted this rhetoric is a distraction from the real issues the borough faces.

“Charleroi is also a community that’s facing serious economic challenges,” Shapiro said. “And instead of actually offering something that’s going to help them address their economic challenges, Donald Trump goes and s— on the community. It’s not only disrespectful, it’s really dangerous.”

The town founded on glassmaking has experienced the closure of the Corning Glass plant and the Quality Pasta facility. Shapiro says his office has been working to address the economic issues in the borough. Both Casey and McCormick have pledged to assist the workers at the at-risk Corelle Brands glass plant, with McCormick attending a rally there late last week.

“I’d love to have elected officials and wannabe elected officials like Donald Trump actually do something constructive that helps the community instead of tearing them down,” Shapiro said.

Staff writer Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.