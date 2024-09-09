Gov. Josh Shapiro makes 20 endorsements in Pa. House races, as Dems try to expand their narrow majority

Gov. Josh Shapiro endorsed 20 state House candidates on Monday, as Democrats gear up for a tough fight to maintain or grow their majority.

Democrats flipped the state House in 2022, winning a one-seat majority — in part due to new legislative districts that were more competitive and down-ballot Democratic wins in the midterm election — for the first time in 12 years. Now, House Democrats have their eyes set on expanding that majority.

Among those Shapiro has endorsed are seven candidates in Southeastern Pennsylvania and seven incumbents in competitive districts, including one vulnerable Democrat in central Bucks County. Four of Shapiro’s favored candidates are in Bucks County — a bellwether county for the presidential race in a state where Republicans now outpace Democrats in voter registration.

“Maintaining a Democratic majority in the Pennsylvania State House is critically important to accomplishing my priorities as Pennsylvania’s governor,” Shapiro said in a statement. “That’s why I’m all in to defend our majority and elect more Democrats to the state House this November.”

Shapiro’s endorsement did not include any financial contribution to the candidates’ campaigns.

Shapiro’s seven targeted endorsements in Southeastern Pennsylvania are significant because almost all of them are seats where Democrats believe they can oust the Republican incumbent. For example, Shapiro endorsed Middletown Township supervisor Anna Payne, who is running against Rep. Joe Hogan (R., Bucks), who won his seat in 2022 by just 76 votes. He also endorsed business owner Elizabeth Moro, who is challenging Rep. Craig Williams (R., Delaware), the lone Republican still representing parts of now-reliably blue Delaware County.

Shapiro also noted the Democratic priorities he and the slim Democratic majority in the state House — in concert with the GOP-controlled state Senate — had been able to pass, including an increased property tax and rent rebate for seniors, an expanded child care tax credit, and major investments in public education to respond to a court order requiring officials to create a new school funding system.

In Southeastern Pennsylvania, Shapiro endorsed:

Anand Patel, a business owner and former Bensalem Township School Board member running in the 18th House District to represent parts of Lower Bucks County Anna Payne, a Middletown Township supervisor running in the 142nd House District to represent parts of Lower Bucks County Rep. Brian Munroe, an incumbent state representative running for reelection in the 144th House District to represent parts of central Bucks County Elizabeth Moro, a business owner and author running in the 160th House District in Chester and Delaware Counties to represent parts of western Delaware County and southeastern Chester County Eleanor Breslin, a Tinicum Township supervisor and attorney running in the 143rd House District in northern Bucks County Sean Dougherty, a former assistant public defender and nephew of former labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty running in the 172nd House District to represent parts of Northeast Philadelphia

All 203 state representatives are up for reelection in November to a two-year term, and half of the 50-member state Senate for a four-year term. Senate Democrats hope to cut down the Senate GOP’s six-seat majority, and Shapiro is expected to campaign for candidates up and down the ballot.

Shapiro is currently the only governor in the country with a split legislature, where opposing political parties control the state House and Senate.