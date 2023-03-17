Convicted former State Rep. J.P. Miranda drops out of City Council race

A former Philadelphia state representative who pleaded guilty in a 2015 corruption case has dropped his short-lived bid for a seat on City Council.

Jose “J.P.” Miranda, who filed paperwork to run to represent North Philadelphia’s 5th District, withdrew from the race this week, according to the City Commissioners office, which oversees elections.

Miranda’s withdrawal comes just days after his eligibility was challenged. Under the Pennsylvania constitution, anyone convicted of “embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime” is barred from holding state or municipal elected office.

Miranda, who served one term in the state House, was charged in 2014 with using state money to hire a so-called “ghost employee” who then funneled his paycheck to Miranda’s sister. Miranda lost his bid for reelection and pleaded guilty to a felony conflict-of-interest count and a misdemeanor count of false swearing. He was sentenced to probation.

Advertisement

Miranda could not be reached for comment Friday.

His departure leaves a crowded field of six people now seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the city’s 5th District, and all of them are facing challenges to their nomination petitions or eligibility.

The seat is currently held by Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who is retiring at the end of the year. He endorsed Curtis Wilkerson, his former chief of staff, to fill the seat. Also running are Isa Matin, Jeffery Young Jr., Jon Hankins, Patrick Griffin, and Aissia Richardson.

The winner of the Democratic primary is all but certain to prevail in November, given the party’s strong voter registration advantage in the district.