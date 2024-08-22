Pennsylvania is Kamala Harris’ biggest operation, campaign manager tells Pa. delegates on DNC’s final day

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has 36 field offices and more than 300 staffers in Pennsylvania, campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodriguez told Pennsylvania delegates Thursday morning.

Chávez Rodriguez referred to the campaign’s Pennsylvania presence as “our largest operation to date,” during a Pennsylvania delegation breakfast at the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The convention was to Thursday evening with a speech from Harris as she accepts the Democratic nomination. The number of staffers in Pennsylvania speaks to the commonwealth’s strategic importance for Harris’ November match-up with former President Donald Trump.

”We know that Pennsylvania is core to our pathway to victory as we look at getting to 270 which, of course, is our North Star,” Chávez Rodriguez said, referring to the number of electoral votes needed to win the presidency. “We want to reach Democrats everywhere they are throughout the state.”

Chávez Rodriguez is granddaughter of legendary labor organizer and Latino civil rights leader César Chávez, who she said gave her a “masterclass in organizing” that will help her get Harris across the finish line in Pennsylvania.

”We’ve raised record amount of resources to make sure we can invest in the organizers at the doors, on the phones, texting, all of it,” she said. “We’re focused on the fundamentals, y’all, and we know you all know how to win Pennsylvania, so we look forward to doing this together.”