Kamala Harris and Donld Trump head to the Southwest Thursday, while Tim Walz makes a return to Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will turn their attention to the Southwest Thursday with campaign events in Nevada and New Mexico, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, returns to Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris is slated to appear Thursday evening at a rally in Las Vegas, though additional timing or location information had not yet been announced early Wednesday afternoon. The event, part of a series of “When We Vote We Win” rallies from Harris’ campaign, will feature Jennifer Lopez as a celebrity guest speaker, and a performance from Latin rock band Maná.

Harris’ trip to Las Vegas will come the day following a planned stop Wednesday in Harrisburg, where the vice president was slated to hold a rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center.

Walz on Thursday will keep the campaign’s focus on Pennsylvania with a trip that is expected to bring him to Erie and Bucks County. He is slated to appear in Bucks County at about 11 a.m., followed by a stop in Erie at 4:45 p.m. Additional timing and location information was not immediately available.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump is slated to begin the campaign trail Thursday with a rally in Albuquerque, N.M., in the early afternoon. He is expected to then head to Nevada for a rally in Henderson later in the afternoon.

Following his planned rallies, Trump is scheduled to join former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for a stop on the pundit’s live tour in Glendale, Ariz., at the Desert Diamond Arena. Billed as the “grand finale” of the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour,” the event will feature a live interview with Trump, and will serve as a benefit for hurricane relief efforts.

Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Trump’s running mate, had no events publicly announced for Thursday as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Trump’s trip to the Southwest comes a day following a pair of stops in Pennsylvania. First, the former president appeared at a roundtable discussion in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, and later traveled to Allentown for a rally.