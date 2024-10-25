Pennsylvania will see multiple visits from Kamala Harris’ and Donald Trump’s campaigns this weekend

Pennsylvania is slated to get a lot of attention this weekend from Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with both candidates’ campaigns planning multiple events in the commonwealth Saturday and Sunday.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris on Saturday is slated to appear at a Get Out the Vote rally in Kalamazoo, Mich., alongside former first lady Michelle Obama. The rally will mark Obama’s first official stop on the campaign trail for Harris, the campaign said in a statement. As Harris is in Michigan, running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will head to Arizona to deliver remarks at rallies in Window Rock and Phoenix.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, will see Saturday visits from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who will appear in Harrisburg for early voting events, and first lady Jill Biden, who will campaign in the Philadelphia area and Pittsburgh throughout the day. Time and location information was not immediately available.

Sunday will bring Harris back to Philadelphia for a series of campaign events that will focus predominantly on Black and Latino neighborhoods in the city, The Inquirer reported. Stops include a church service and a visit to a barbershop in West Philadelphia, as well as a Puerto Rican restaurant in North Philadelphia, and a youth basketball facility in Northwest Philadelphia. Walz appeared in West Philadelphia Friday.

Walz on Sunday will appear in Las Vegas to “participate in political engagements,” the campaign said. And Emhoff will head to the Atlanta area for events encouraging early voting.

The Harris-Walz campaign will continue its focus on Pennsylvania Monday with a concert and rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center featuring Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump’s campaign is scheduled to hold several events in Pennsylvania Saturday, but the former president will begin the day with a rally in Novi, Mich. Trump will then head to State College for a rally at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, where he is expected to speak around 4 p.m.

Running mate Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), meanwhile, will kick off Saturday’s campaign stops with a rally in Atlanta. Vance will then head to Erie to deliver remarks at Penn State Behrend’s Erie Hall, where he is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Following that event, Vance is slated to attend a town hall in Harrisburg at Rock Church that begins at 7:30 p.m.

Trump’s campaign will also hold a number of other events in Pennsylvania on Saturday, though neither the former president nor Vance are slated to appear at them. Harrisburg, for example, is to host a stop on the “Team Trump’s Women’s Tour” that will feature an appearance from Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Capitol Diner at 11 a.m.

In addition to Vance’s appearance, Erie will also serve as a stop on the “Team Trump’s Road Trip” tour Saturday, which features West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his English bulldog, Babydog Justice. That event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Trump campaign’s headquarters in Erie.

On Sunday, Trump is expected to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City in what was the campaign’s only scheduled event for the day as of early Friday afternoon.