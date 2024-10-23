Kamala Harris visits Famous 4th Street Deli ahead of town hall in Delco

It felt a little like Election Day at Famous 4th Street Deli in Queen Village Wednesday, as politicos passed bowls full of corned beef hash and platters of potato pancakes.

But there were no “I voted” stickers in sight. It was a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris that drew a crowd of about 75 people less than two weeks away from the election.

Harris entered the deli to roaring applause and some tears around 3 p.m., accompanied by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. Harris then worked her way through the room of supporters, taking selfies and thanking people for helping get out the vote.

“Because of all that you all are doing, we are building community, we are building coalitions, we are reminding people of one of the motivations behind our campaign, which is we all have so much more in common than what separates us,” she said.

Harris was in the region for a 9 p.m. CNN town hall in Delaware County with undecided Pennsylvania voters.

As if to quash any criticisms that the Harris campaign isn’t working closely enough with the Philadelphia mayor, Harris took a moment to thank Parker for her work in getting the vote out.

“I know she has been organizing folks here on the ground, really just reminding people of what is at stake both for this beautiful city and for the state, and for our country,” said Harris. “So mayor, in front of everybody, I want to thank you.”

Parker then had the crowd “put their ones in the air” to signal one Philly.

Among the politicos at the closed event were Council members Kendra Brooks, Isaiah Thomas, and Jim Harrity, as well as State Sens. Sharif Street and Nikil Saval.

Outside, there was a similar crowd since early morning as Philadelphia Police and federal law enforcement closed off the corner of Fourth and Bainbridge Streets ahead of Harris’ arrival.

People like John Solether, a 78-year-old retiree, stuck around absent of anything better to do. He happened to be on his daily stroll with his hand weights, wearing a Harris-Walz shirt, when he heard whispers of the visit.

“I just want to see her and give her my support,” he said, noting he can’t canvass anymore.

Between cheesesteak visits, former President Donald Trump working a Bucks County McDonald’s drive-through, and Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station facing backlash after it was the backdrop of a new pro-Trump ad, Pennsylvania eateries have offered political fodder this election cycle.

Candidates are under pressure to deliver as are the establishments, which must undergo thorough security checks and risk the possibility of criticism from loyal customers.

Still, Al Gamble, the New England businessman who bought Famous early this year, knew he wanted to float the idea of a VP visit to the Harris campaign. Gamble said he and his family have been politically active in Connecticut, showing support for U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and former U.S. Rep. Barbara Kennelly, both Democrats.

When he got the call from the Harris campaign he and the 20 staffers were delighted, showing up in their crispest white linen uniforms.

“They’re nervously excited,” said Gamble. “With new ownership, to see my emotional investment and my commitment to the company, I think there’s a sense of pride that they’re safe and secure and that we’re leading the company in the right direction.”

David Auspitz, the former owner of the deli, returned for the occasion, holding court before Harris’ arrival as piles of corned beef hash and platters of potato pancakes whizzed by.

Auspitz reveled in Harris’ visit, which continues a tradition of presidential hopefuls making a pit stop at the deli. President Barack Obama visited in 2012, as did Al Gore when he ran for the highest office in 2000.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to know that your legacy is being maintained,” he said. “This is a living museum.”

Before grabbing her slice of German chocolate cake and pastrami on rye to go, Harris took a moment to thank Parker and sign autographs for the deli staff, eyeing the smoked fish behind the glass counter.

“I’m definitely coming back,” she said.