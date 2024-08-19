JD Vance gets a cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks

Following a campaign stop in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) headed down to Pat’s King of Steaks for a cheesesteak.

Vance ordered a whiz wit — or, for non-locals, a cheesesteak with Cheez Whiz and fried onions.

Advertisement

During his remarks at DiSorb Systems Monday, Vance mentioned he would be getting a cheesesteak following the event. He did not respond to an Inquirer reporter’s question about what cheesesteak shop he would be visiting.

Last year, former President Donald Trump visited Pat’s after appearing at a Moms for Liberty summit. Trump also made a similar stop in 2016, but at Geno’s across the street. Earlier this year before rallying in North Philly, Trump stopped by Tony and Nick’s.

Candidates ordering a cheesesteak during their visits to Philadelphia is a longtime election season tradition, but it doesn’t always have positive results. In 2003, former senator, secretary of state, and then-presidential candidate John Kerry ordered a steak with swiss cheese, resulting in a heavily covered culinary gaffe.