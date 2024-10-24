Kamala Harris says in Philly that she doesn’t see the gender gap that polls show

Vice President Kamala Harris said she doesn’t see evidence of a gender gap, as illustrated in polls, when she campaigns around the country.

”It’s not what I see in terms of my rallies, in terms of the interactions I’m having with people in communities and on the ground,” Harris said at the Warwick Hotel, wrapping up a campaign visit here on Thursday.

“What I am seeing is in equal measure, men and women talking about their concerns about the future of our democracy, talking about the fact that they want a president who leads with optimism and takes on the challenges that we face, whether it be grocery prices or investing in small businesses or home ownership.”

Harris repeated a common refrain of hers on the trail, that she’d be a president “for all Americans,” which she said includes “paying attention … to the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and in equal measure to prioritize the economic needs of individuals and families in America.”

Most polls show Harris with a double digit lead among women and Trump a double digit advantage among men. While Trump has leaned into galvanizing support among men, Harris doesn’t make direct gender appeals as blatantly.

In the brief gaggle on the 11th floor of the hotel, in a room with framed photos of the Ben Franklin Bridge and City Hall, Harris declined to say where Monday night’s Bruce Springsteen concert in Philadelphia would be, but thanked the singer and President Barack Obama for their support.

Springsteen, Obama and Harris will gather for the first in a series of concert/rallies tonight in Atlanta. Harris will not attend the Monday night concert in Philadelphia but is scheduled to be back in the city Sunday for campaign events.