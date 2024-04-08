Vice President Kamala Harris schmoozes with Mayor Parker, other Philly Dems ahead of Pa. primary

Vice President Kamala Harris sought to rev up Philadelphia Democrats Monday with the Pennsylvania primary just 15 days away.

Following an event at a North Philadelphia elementary school, Harris was whisked to South Philadelphia for a special appearance at the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee’s annual cocktail party.

Harris arrived by motorcade at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Banquet Hall for the event, was attended by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Philadelphia Democratic Chair Bob Brady, and other influential names in city politics.

“This is the election where we each are being presented with a question,” Harris told the group of Philly Democrats, “which is what kind of country do we want to live in?”

Advertisement

The city will be a key factor as Harris and President Joe Biden seek to hold onto Pennsylvania in November. The state has helped decide the last two presidential elections.

“You all in Philadelphia ... in Pennsylvania are killing it,” Harris said, citing the recent elections of Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. John Fetterman, both Democrats. “You are on a winning streak like we have not seen.”

She criticized former President Donald Trump over abortion. Trump has repeatedly boasted about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, but on Monday he distanced himself from efforts to enact abortion restrictions at the federal level and said the issue should be left to the states.

“We each have the power to determine the outcome of this moment,” Harris said.

Her speech, which touched frequently on the stakes of the 2024 election, ended with chants of “Four More Years” from the crowded room where booze and cocktail snacks were flowing. She left by motorcade for Philadelphia International Airport after brief remarks.

The Philly Democratic event followed a round-table discussion on student debt at William Cramp School, where Harris touted President Joe Biden’s to provide relief to roughly 30 million more borrowers.