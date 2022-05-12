To those just tuning in to Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, it might seem like Kathy Barnette came out of nowhere to rocket to the top of the polls in the Republican primary.

After all, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick have spent tens of millions of dollars beating each other up with TV ads — only to see the lesser-known conservative commentator from Montgomery County come within striking distance of the party’s nomination in the May 17 election.

But Barnette has actually been traveling across the state for more than two years, building grassroots support for her campaigns and establishing herself as something of a star in Pennsylvania’s MAGA movement.

It all started with her first run for Congress in 2020 — or, more to the point, in the aftermath of that election, which Barnette lost to U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D., Pa.) by 19 percentage points in a deeply blue district outside Philadelphia.

What began as a post-election door-knocking operation looking for potential voting irregularities metastasized into a baseless hunt for voter fraud that pulled in state lawmakers, key players in the election denial movement like my pillow CEO Mike Lindell — and eventually reached Donald Trump himself.

We wrote about the hunt last year. Read the full story here: