Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday nominated a veteran appeals court judge to be their party’s nominee for Supreme Court justice, setting the stage for a high-stakes fight for an open seat on the state’s highest court.

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson of Dauphin County defeated two GOP rivals, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday. He will face Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, a Philadelphia Democrat who ran unopposed for her party’s nomination, in November’s general election.

They’ll vie for a seat being vacated by Chief Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican who reaches the mandatory retirement age this year. Democrats hold a 5-2 majority on the court, so the balance of power isn’t in play.

The Supreme Court primary was the highest-profile judicial race on the ballot Tuesday. The court in the past few years has issued decisions on contentious issues like partisan gerrymandering, the rules for the 2020 election, and Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency powers.

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania elects most judges. Here’s how the process works.

Brobson, who was first elected in 2009 and had the support of the state Republican Party, defeated appeals court judge Patricia A. McCullough and Philadelphia trial judge Paula Patrick.

McLaughlin was elected in 2017 to Superior Court, one of two statewide appellate courts, and was previously a trial judge and longtime prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Voters on Tuesday also cast ballots in primary elections for Commonwealth Court and Superior Court, the state’s two intermediate appellate courts. The courts hear thousands of appeals each year, and only a select few reach the state Supreme Court.

There is one open seat on the bench for Superior Court, which has 15 judges. There are two seats for the Commonwealth Court, which has nine judges. In Philadelphia, 16 candidates ran in the Democratic primary for Common Pleas Court, which as the court of general trial jurisdiction handles major criminal and civil cases. There are eight available seats on the bench, and no Republicans were on the ballot in the heavily Democratic city. That means the primary election effectively decides the outcome.

Not all of those state and local races had been decided as of early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.