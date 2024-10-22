Pa. Secretary of State Schmidt says Lancaster County violated state law in turning away student voters

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt sent a letter to the Lancaster County Board of Elections claiming employees of the Republican-controlled board had broken state and federal law by denying voter registration requests and in-person mail ballot requests from college students.

County election officials had been improperly rejecting student’s voter registrations because they did not have a Pennsylvania drivers license or were already registered in another state, according to the letter. In some cases county staff were leaving applications in pending status for long periods of time.

Though it is illegal to vote in two states, it is not illegal to be registered in two states and state. College students have a right to vote in the state where they attend school.

It is illegal in Pennsylvania to deny someone voter registration because they are registered elsewhere or because they do not have a Pennsylvania ID.

“The Department demands that you immediately investigate these matters and compel the elections office to properly adjudicate all registration applications in compliance with Pennsylvania law, as well as to reinstate all registrations which have been erroneously placed on hold,” Schmidt wrote.

Schmidt’s letter followed a letter from the ACLU urging the Lancaster County Board of Elections to follow the law and register students to vote, and a story from the local newspaper LNP/Lancaster Online that the county had not processed about 30% of applications submitted by Franklin and Marshall College students.

At least one student had been sent away when he sought to request a mail ballot because he was registered to vote in another state as well as Pennsylvania.

In a public meeting Tuesday, the Lancaster Board of Commissioners argued Schmidt’s letter was based on false information and that, while there had been disputes over one student’s ballot, all other applications were being processed as quickly as possible.

The student whose specific ballot was the subject of dispute was registered in both Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“The board of elections has a duty to investigate where someone should actually be registered, and the staff has that same duty,” said Joshua Parsons, the chair of the board.

Parsons claimed that Schmidt and local journalists in Lancaster were baselessly attacking election staff —suggesting a conspiracy to undermine the election in a majority Republican County.

“There’s no logical explanation for this kind of conduct in terms of simply administering the election,” he said.

Schmidt served as the lone Republican on the Philadelphia City Commissioners during the 2020 election and has been outspoken in combating election misinformation.

This is not the first time the Department of State and Lancaster election officials have come to loggerheads. In 2022, Lancaster was one of three counties the Department of State sued after they refused to certify the primary election because of a dispute over whether to count un-dated mail ballots.