Latest Senior officials have discussed removing Trump under the 25th Amendment
Hours after a pro-Trump mob incited by the president stormed the Capitol, dozens of Democrats demanded that he be removed under the 25th Amendment — an unprecedented option being seriously discussed late Wednesday by senior administration officials alarmed at Trump’s conduct.
The amendment, which can remove a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” has only been used briefly for medical events, as when President Ronald Reagan underwent colon surgery.
But some politicians and experts argue that Trump has met those standards by encouraging violence through his incendiary rhetoric and by refusing to accept the reality of his defeat.
Although the amendment has never been used in these circumstances, some experts say it could provide a faster and more realistic path than impeachment to quickly remove Trump from power. That would all depend, though, on the backing of Pence and the Cabinet.
— Washington Post
Trump says ‘there will be an orderly transition’ to Biden presidency
President Donald Trump acknowledged the coming end of his term early Thursday, after Congress finalized President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, though he still pushed the false idea he won the election following Wednesday’s insurrection.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement tweeted by an aide. Trump remains banned on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and SnapChat.
“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” Trump said. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
It’s the closest Trump has come to conceding.
— Bob Moran and Rob Tornoe
Congress formalizes Biden’s win over Trump
Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory early Thursday morning, completing its typically uneventful constitutional duty hours after the Capitol was occupied by violent mobs seeking to keep President Donald Trump in power.
Vice President Mike Pence, resisting pressure from Trump to thwart Biden’s win, finalized the Electoral College vote tally, 306-232, and declared Biden the winner at 3:39 a.m.
“The announcement of the state of the vote by the President of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected President and Vice President of the United States, each for the term beginning on the 20th day of January 2021, and shall be entered together with a list of the votes on the journals of the senate and the House of Representatives.”
He gaveled the joint session of Congress to a close at 3:44 a.m., about 15 hours after it began.
Congress spent about four hours during that time debating the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, after Republican members of the House and Senate objected to Biden’s victories there. Though the final outcome was never in doubt, an unprecedented number of congressional Republicans backed the futile effort to overturn the will of the voters and block Biden from assuming the presidency later this month.
—Andrew Seidman
Thursday morning round-up: At least three White House officials resign
- At least three White House officials, including Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, resigned on Wednesday following Trump’s reaction to supporters forcing their way into the Capitol.
- The FBI is seeking photos and information that will help identify individuals who rioted.
- Pushing false information and debunked conspiracy theories, 138 Republican members of Congress voted to reject Pennsylvania’s election results. Eight of Pennsylvania’s 10 Republican members of Congress and New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew were among those who voted in favor of the objection — an effort that could have disenfranchised the whole state. The vote in the House failed 282-138.