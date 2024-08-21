VP pick Tim Walz in the spotlight at DNC tonight: Kamala Harris' roll call a joyful moment for the Pa. delegation

Philly state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta rips Project 2025 at DNC: ‘A radical plan to drag us backward’

North Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta was one of the only Pennsylvania natives to land a coveted speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, spending his two minutes on stage ripping the conservative “Project 2025″ as a “a radical plan to drag us backward.”

While holding a copy of the 900-page blueprint for a second Trump administration that was put together by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, Kenyatta, 34, said Republicans would overhaul the federal government under the plan, halt Medicare’s newly granted power to negotiate drug prices, and change regulations on overtime pay for workers.