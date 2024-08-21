VP pick Tim Walz in the spotlight at DNC tonight: Kamala Harris' roll call a joyful moment for the Pa. delegation
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, are continuing to campaign in battleground states with a stop in North Carolina.
The Democratic National Convention continues for its third night in Chicago, with vice presidential nominee Tim Walz among the expected speakers.
Notable speakers from Tuesday's programming included former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Philly state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker spoke to Pennsylvania delegates.
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, are headed to North Carolina Wednesday, one of several stops they're making in battleground states this week.
The Inquirer's PA 2024 newsletter is back to help you navigate the election season. Sign up here.
Kamala Harris’ nomination roll call may be ceremonial, but it’s momentous for Black women and Asian Americans in Pa. delegation
The roll call meant nothing. It also meant a whole lot.
Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, officially became her party’s nominee two weeks ago, without much ceremony, following a virtual vote of delegates.
Philly state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta rips Project 2025 at DNC: ‘A radical plan to drag us backward’
North Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta was one of the only Pennsylvania natives to land a coveted speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, spending his two minutes on stage ripping the conservative “Project 2025″ as a “a radical plan to drag us backward.”
While holding a copy of the 900-page blueprint for a second Trump administration that was put together by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, Kenyatta, 34, said Republicans would overhaul the federal government under the plan, halt Medicare’s newly granted power to negotiate drug prices, and change regulations on overtime pay for workers.
VP nominee Tim Walz will be in the spotlight at DNC's third day
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in the spotlight tonight in Chicago to headline the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Walz, who was selected by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, spoke to Pennsylvania’s delegation Monday morning and was booed by half the room for mentioning Wawa rival Sheetz. But showing why he was chosen as ticket’s No. 2, he also discussed what he’s seen out of Harris during their brief time campaigning together.
What time does night three of the Democratic National Convention start?
Primetime programming at the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and last four hours, though most broadcast networks won’t begin their live coverage until 10 p.m.
The convention will stream live on the DNC’s official website and across all their social media channels.
Donald Trump and JD Vance are campaigning in North Carolina Wednesday
As Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign continues to focus on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, former President Donald Trump’s campaign will head to North Carolina Wednesday.
Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Wednesday in Asheboro, N.C. Slated to take place at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame, that event will be focused on national security, according to the Trump campaign’s website.